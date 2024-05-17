Outsunny 3 Pieces Rattan Bistro Set with Adjustable Backrest Brown

Revitalise your outdoors with this Outsunny garden table and chairs set. This three-piece set comes with two reclining chairs and middle table: relax with company. Adjust the backs and footrests to a position you want. The cushions from top to bottom are super comfortable: sink in all day long. Complete with non-slip feet to gently protect the floor.