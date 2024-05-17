Outsunny 3 PCS Aluminium Rattan Bistro Set with Soft Cushions

Do those lazy afternoons in the sun the right way - choose this outdoor seating set from Outsunny. Formed of three pieces - two armchairs and matching table enjoy outdoors with company. Powder coated aluminium frame for a strong structure, wrapped in stylish plastic rattan - double the durability. Both chairs come with seat and back cushions for comfort.