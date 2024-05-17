Outsunny Folding Patio Bistro Set of 3 Dining Table Set with 2 Chairs

Bistro chairs with a little difference. This three-piece set is a great compact set, formed from wood for natural beauty. Set comes with two chairs and a matching table - room to enjoy your outdoor space with company. The wood structure makes each piece strong, with a varnish coating for protection. Leave the wood natural or how about customising to your own colour for a more personal effect? And when done, you can fold each piece flat - a real space saver.