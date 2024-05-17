Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Furniture Set, Bistro Set withChairs&1 Table

Go for style and comfort with this Outsunny three-piece garden set. Includes two tub-shaped rattan chairs and a round coffee table. The metal tabletop is a strong and sleek holding place, also wipes clean with damp cloth easily. Chairs come with cushions for comfort. An all-season all-rounder.