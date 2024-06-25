Outsunny 3 Piece Cast Aluminium Bistro Set with Parasol Hole for Balcony

Classic elegance, with a beautiful bronzed finish - this Outsunny three-piece bistro set. Comes with two chairs and a matching table; all are cut out in a floral design for a pretty and decadent look. Each piece is made from cast aluminium - strong and supportive and suitable for outdoor use. The table features a middle 48mm diameter hole to secure a parasol in place to keep you safely shaded.