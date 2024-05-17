Outsunny Bistro Garden Furniture Set, Outdoor Rattan Furniture Set

Outsunny 3pcs furniture set perfect as a conversation set for any patio, deck, sunroom, or garden, our Outsunny rattan coffee table and chairs will create a classic centerpiece in any setting. Made from PE wicker rattan, this set is UV resistant, water resistant, and is built to last. These lightweight chairs and table are easily movable and simple to store as the seasons come and go.