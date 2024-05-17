Outsunny Rattan 3PCs Chair Table Bistro Set Patio Set with Steel Frame

This outdoor bistro set made of PE Rattan is an ideal choice for your garden, patio or balcony. Combined with an steel frame structure and covered with rattan, this set is the optimal set to have. Comes with two seats with cushions and a table with a glass top to place drinks and magazines. The stylish modern design can fit into any style of your home and garden.