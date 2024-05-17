Outsunny 3 Piece PE Rattan Garden Sofa Set with 2 Chairs & Storage Table Grey

Do those lazy afternoons in the sun the right way - choose this outdoor seating set from Outsunny. Formed of three pieces - two large armchairs and a matching table, it's perfect for relaxing and catching up with a friend right by your side. Using steel for the base structure, each piece is wrapped in PE rattan, ensuring strength and protection against the mild elements whilst being easy to clean. Set to make you fall in love with the season ahead even more than ever before.