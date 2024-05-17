Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffee
image 1 of Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffeeimage 2 of Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffeeimage 3 of Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffeeimage 4 of Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffeeimage 5 of Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffee

Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffee

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffee
Sit back and relax in the comfort of your own garden with this three-piece chair and table set from Outsunny. Made from high-quality, hand woven PE wicker rattan with a metal frame underneath. Also weather resistant, thanks to the padded cushions, support back and wide seats - perfect for curling up and relaxing away the day in the sun. A thick tempered glass top on the table adds a sleek finishing touch that easy to look after. It's ideal for catching up with a friend whilst the sun shines.
Includes two armchairs and a matching side tableThe bistro table and chairs made of hand woven PE wickerLow maintenance and suitable for use all year

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here