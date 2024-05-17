Outsunny 3Pcs Patio 2 Seater Rattan Sofa Garden Furniture Set Coffee

Sit back and relax in the comfort of your own garden with this three-piece chair and table set from Outsunny. Made from high-quality, hand woven PE wicker rattan with a metal frame underneath. Also weather resistant, thanks to the padded cushions, support back and wide seats - perfect for curling up and relaxing away the day in the sun. A thick tempered glass top on the table adds a sleek finishing touch that easy to look after. It's ideal for catching up with a friend whilst the sun shines.