Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metal
image 1 of Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metalimage 2 of Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metalimage 3 of Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metalimage 4 of Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metalimage 5 of Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metal

Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metal

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£159.99

£159.99/each

Outsunny 3 PCs Garden Bistro Set with Balcony Table and Chairs Metal
This garden bistro set for 2 from Outsunny, will allow you to enjoy outdoor places in style. The unique design of ceramic tile brings beauty into your patio, garden, balcony, and anywhere you need this folding garden furniture. The sturdy metal frame with stylish pattern fits well with the ceramic tile tabletop and seats. What's more, the garden bistro sets are foldable and space-saving to store.
Decorative ceramic table-topSmall and compact sizeFoldable chairs

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here