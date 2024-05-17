Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Bistro Table Chair Set Patio Garden Furniture

Add a quirky touch to your outdoor dining area with this garden bistro set for 2 from Outsunny. It includes a round side table covered in a beautiful and unique mosaic tile design with two matching and foldable chairs to complete. Each piece of this folding garden furniture is built on a solid reinforced metal frame to ensure strength and stability. Our metal garden furniture set is the perfect set for relaxing with a friend in your garden, patio, conservatory or balcony.