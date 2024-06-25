Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balcony
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balconyimage 2 of Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balconyimage 3 of Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balconyimage 4 of Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balconyimage 5 of Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balcony

Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balcony

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£76.99

£76.99/each

Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balcony
This Outsunny outdoor bistro set is ready for the seasons ahead. It includes a round side table with engraved scrolled, with pairs with the scrolling on the chair backs - pretty and elegant. All pieces are made from metal, so they're strong and durable and will support you when being used. Both the chairs and table are foldable - so when you're done, you can carry and store them easily. A great way to enjoy the sunshine with company.
Perfect for garden, patio, deck, yard, balconyA round table and two chairsMosaic design, lattice design and vine patterns

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here