Outsunny 3 Piece Garden Bistro Set with Mosaic Top for Patio, Balcony

This Outsunny outdoor bistro set is ready for the seasons ahead. It includes a round side table with engraved scrolled, with pairs with the scrolling on the chair backs - pretty and elegant. All pieces are made from metal, so they're strong and durable and will support you when being used. Both the chairs and table are foldable - so when you're done, you can carry and store them easily. A great way to enjoy the sunshine with company.