Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Set

Relax stylishly and comfortably with garden bistro sets from Outsunny. Made from high quality PP material, this balcony furniture is easy to maintain and is weather-resistant, meaning that you don't need to worry about moving it indoors and outdoors weather dependant, and each piece has been made to last with you for years of use. Both seats come with thick padded cushions so you can sit down and relax for hours on end. Our patio table and chairs are the perfect excuse for inviting friends and family over!