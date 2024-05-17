Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Set
image 1 of Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Setimage 2 of Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Setimage 3 of Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Setimage 4 of Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Setimage 5 of Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Set

Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£105.99

£105.99/each

Outsunny 3pc Outsunny Balcony Furniture Set - Grey | Bistro Set
Relax stylishly and comfortably with garden bistro sets from Outsunny. Made from high quality PP material, this balcony furniture is easy to maintain and is weather-resistant, meaning that you don't need to worry about moving it indoors and outdoors weather dependant, and each piece has been made to last with you for years of use. Both seats come with thick padded cushions so you can sit down and relax for hours on end. Our patio table and chairs are the perfect excuse for inviting friends and family over!
Includes two chairs and one side tableThick padded cushionsMade from high quality Polypropylene

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here