Outsunny 3 PCs Coffee Table Chairs Outdoor Garden Furniture Set withHole

No matter how short you are on space in your home and outdoors, this three-piece Stamford set from Outsunny will give you the perfect spot to dine and relax. It is formed of two bistro chairs and a matching table, with cast aluminium forming the frame of all three pieces to ensure they are sturdy and tough, as well as being resistant to rusting and mild everyday wear-and-tear. Round in shape, the table features a middle hole to keep a sun parasol securely in place, with the back of the chairs showcasing a cut-out design for an attractive finish whether seated or not. Ideal for flats and apartments with balconies.