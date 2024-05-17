Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairs
image 1 of Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairsimage 2 of Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairsimage 3 of Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairsimage 4 of Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairsimage 5 of Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairs

Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£141.99

£141.99/each

Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairs
Bring beauty to your everyday with garden bistro set for 2 from Outsunny. It's formed of a round table with ceramic mosaic tile top and two chairs - both with a mosaic back panel - giving room to relax outdoors with someone else. Made from metal, create a solid and sturdy core structure, with the scrolling on the balcony furniture adding extra elegance to the design. Cut-out grid design on seats prevent water build up. And the garden bistro sets are finished with small round feet on all pieces.
Includes small round table and two folding chairsCeramic tiles on the chair backs and tabletopSturdy and solid, suitable for everyday use

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here