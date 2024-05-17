Outsunny 3 Pcs Mosaic Tile Garden Bistro Set Outdoor with Table 2 Chairs

Bring beauty to your everyday with garden bistro set for 2 from Outsunny. It's formed of a round table with ceramic mosaic tile top and two chairs - both with a mosaic back panel - giving room to relax outdoors with someone else. Made from metal, create a solid and sturdy core structure, with the scrolling on the balcony furniture adding extra elegance to the design. Cut-out grid design on seats prevent water build up. And the garden bistro sets are finished with small round feet on all pieces.