Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Table
image 1 of Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Tableimage 2 of Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Tableimage 3 of Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Tableimage 4 of Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Tableimage 5 of Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Table

Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£129.99

£129.99/each

Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Table
A place to keep warm - and a place to sit with company: this Outsunny fire pit table. The electric ignition system makes it easy to light, powered by propane gas. The 50,000 BTU heating output and CSA certified burner means plenty of heat, with the bottom cupboard to give the 5kg gas tank its own safe holding place.
A classic PE rattan gas fire pit;Electric pulse ignition system;50,000 BTU burner provides warm heating for you;

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here