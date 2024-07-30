Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4image 2 of Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4image 3 of Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4image 4 of Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4image 5 of Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4

Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£106.99

£106.99/each

Outsunny Garden Table with Parasol Hole with PC Board Tabletop for 4
Gather round outdoors with this Outsunny square table. Powder coated steel frame for a strong core, with a easy-clean tabletop for hygiene. The Diameter.38mm middle hole holds an Outsunny parasol umbrella - keep shaded as you relax. A stylish piece, you can use anywhere.
Smooth and easy clean tabletop for hygiene;Diameter.38mm middle hole for a parasol umbrella;Powder coated steel frame is strong and durable;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here