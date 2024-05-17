Outsunny Aluminium Bistro Set Garden Coffee Table Chair Outdoor Dining

This Outsunny outdoor bistro set is for practically every outdoor space. The cut-out leaf design is pretty and elegant. Made from aluminium, the frames are strong, supportive you when you sit and relax. The metal is also resistant to peeling and corrosion for prolonged wear. Two chairs and a table mean you can gather round with company, wherever you choose to.