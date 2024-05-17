Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beads
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beadsimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beadsimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beadsimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beadsimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beads

Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beads

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£209.99

£209.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table with Wind Screen&Glass Beads
Enjoy the ultimate garden ambience all-year-round with this Outsunny fire pit table. The rattan design is stylish, with an inner compartment to hold the propane tank safely. The garden furniture with 50,000 BTU burner means you can enjoy a flame without worrying about messy ashes. Whether it's on a porch, patio, or in your garden, our gas fire pit table is a great addition to your home.
Comes with a lid which can be used as a tableAssembly requiredGlass screen protects the flame from the wind

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here