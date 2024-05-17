Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stone
image 1 of Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stoneimage 2 of Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stoneimage 3 of Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stoneimage 4 of Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stoneimage 5 of Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stone

Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stone

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£228.99

£228.99/each

Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table Rain Cover, Windscreen & Lava Stone
Enjoy garden warmth and ambiance all year-round with this Outsunny fire pit table. Rattan-effect design is stylish, looks great matched with other furniture. The tabletop is fitted with a centre fire pit - the 50,000 BTU burner is powerful and produces a clean smokeless burn. The flame can be adjusted too. The thermocouple closes the valve if the flame goes out for safety - no leaking gas. Complete with a glass guard, protecting against flying sparks.
Can be used as a fire pit and a rattan table;50,000 BTU burner provides warm heating for you;Glass cover prevents firelight from escaping pit;

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here