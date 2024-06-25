Outsunny 50,000 BTU Rattan Fire Pits for Garden, Fire Pit Table

A place to keep warm - and a place to sit with company: this Outsunny fire pit table. The electric ignition system makes it easy to light, powered by propane gas. The 50,000 BTU heating output and CSA certified burner means plenty of heat, with the bottom cupboard to give the 5kg gas tank its own safe holding place.