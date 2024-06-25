Outsunny Gas Fire Pit Table with Rain Cover, Windscreen & Glass Stone

Enjoy garden warmth and ambiance all year-round with this Outsunny fire pit table. Rattan design is stylish, looks great matched with other furniture. The tabletop is fitted with a centre fire pit - the 50,000 BTU burner is powerful and produces a clean smokeless burn. The flame can be adjusted too. The thermocouple closes the valve if the flame goes out for safety - no leaking gas. Complete with a glass guard, protecting against flying sparks.