Outsunny Outdoor Rattan Coffee Table with Umbrella Hole Fit for Garden

Style and function are blended into together with this outdoor table from Outsunny. It has three features: the table top, the under-table storage box and the umbrella hole. The hole fits parasols with 4cm diameters or less, keeping you protected as you relax. The box features rattan walls for style and offers convenient storage. The table top is made from powder coated steel for a solid and flat holding space. It'll make your time relaxing outdoor easy and and stress-free this summer.