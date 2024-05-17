Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Table
image 1 of Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Tableimage 2 of Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Tableimage 3 of Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Tableimage 4 of Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Tableimage 5 of Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Table

Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.99

£35.99/each

Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Table
Not your classic rattan table - this Outsunny piece is doing things differently this season. The oblong shape is fitted with two long panel legs - a more futuristic look. The legs fold into each other, so this table is easy to store away. The galvanised steel frame means a strong structure, wrapped in plastic wicker: a rattan look which is great for extended use in your garden.
Weather resistant PE Rattan wicker top;Sturdy and foldable steel base;Easy to clean and maintain;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here