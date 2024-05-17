Outsunny Foldable Outdoor Coffee Table, Metal Frame Rattan Side Table

Not your classic rattan table - this Outsunny piece is doing things differently this season. The oblong shape is fitted with two long panel legs - a more futuristic look. The legs fold into each other, so this table is easy to store away. The galvanised steel frame means a strong structure, wrapped in plastic wicker: a rattan look which is great for extended use in your garden.