Outsunny 90 cm Patio Rattan Coffee Table Outdoor Wicker Side Table

This rectangle, lightweight, durable, and stylish coffee table by Outsunny will become the focal point of your garden or patio. The all-hand-woven PE rattan is wrapped around a metal frame, while 4 table legs provide stability and durability while in use. Furthermore, the tabletop lined with a PP board creates a flat, stable area while being easily wiped for cleaning. Enjoy your tea time with this Outsunny end table.