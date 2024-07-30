image 1 of Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Desk
image 1 of Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Deskimage 2 of Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Deskimage 3 of Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Deskimage 4 of Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Deskimage 5 of Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Desk

Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Desk

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Desk
Make a subtly stylish impact in your garden with this outdoor table from Outsunny. Using powder coated steel to ensure a frame which is tough and can withstand mild weather, it is crafted into an inwards-curved design with a circle middle to help promote continual balance and stability whilst giving it a unique look you will love for years to come. Providing contrast to the smooth curves, a square tabletop provides a place to keep plants and flowers on, as well as a spot for keeping drinks and food on whilst you relax outdoors. Mesh all over to prevent water build up and rotting the frame. Perfectly matches with other Outsunny outdoor chairs.
Powder-coated for against mild weatherFeet promote balance and stability on the groundLarge in size for plenty of storage

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here