Outsunny 45cm Square Metal Outdoor Patio Bistro Table Coffee Desk

Make a subtly stylish impact in your garden with this outdoor table from Outsunny. Using powder coated steel to ensure a frame which is tough and can withstand mild weather, it is crafted into an inwards-curved design with a circle middle to help promote continual balance and stability whilst giving it a unique look you will love for years to come. Providing contrast to the smooth curves, a square tabletop provides a place to keep plants and flowers on, as well as a spot for keeping drinks and food on whilst you relax outdoors. Mesh all over to prevent water build up and rotting the frame. Perfectly matches with other Outsunny outdoor chairs.