Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Garden

Transform your garden into a place to socialise and relax with family and friends instantly, thanks to this three piece picnic style table and chair set from Outsunny. Made from reinforced metal to ensure stability and durability for years to come, this set features a large table and two matching benches, fitting up to four people on comfortably. Its slatted design means no water build up, making it easy for you to maintain. Timeless with clean lines in a versatile black hue, this set looks great placed in big and small gardens alike.