image 1 of Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Garden
image 1 of Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Gardenimage 2 of Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Gardenimage 3 of Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Gardenimage 4 of Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Gardenimage 5 of Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Garden

Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Garden

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 3Pcs Outdoor Dining Set Metal Beer Table Bench Patio Garden
Transform your garden into a place to socialise and relax with family and friends instantly, thanks to this three piece picnic style table and chair set from Outsunny. Made from reinforced metal to ensure stability and durability for years to come, this set features a large table and two matching benches, fitting up to four people on comfortably. Its slatted design means no water build up, making it easy for you to maintain. Timeless with clean lines in a versatile black hue, this set looks great placed in big and small gardens alike.
Built to last, this set is resilient to rust etcIncludes one long table and two bench seatsStops water building up for easy maintenance

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here