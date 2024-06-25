Outsunny Folding Square Rattan Coffee Table Bistro Balcony Grey

This square folding table from Outsunny is perfect for when you need more space both indoors and outdoors. With a powder coated steel frame for sturdiness and durability over the years, it features a PE Rattan top in a simple, pared back design, allowing it to withstand the rain and sun, as well as being easy to clean and maintain. It folding design means you can store it away when not needed and set it up in an instant when you do need it. It is ideal for when friends and family come over.