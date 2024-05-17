Outsunny Round Folding Side Table with Imitation Marble Glass Top, White

An essential for outdoor spaces. Pair this Outsunny patio side table with your chair: create a spot where you can sit, drink and enjoy the fresh air. A powder coated steel frame for a strong structure, it can be folded so it can be carried around and stored easily. Fitted with a round tabletop, the tempered glass is thick and ensures a safe dining/holding surface. A must for this season and beyond.