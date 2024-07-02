Outsunny Outdoor Coffee Table Dining Table Patio Display Desk Natural

This wood courtyard table adopts high quality fir wood material to create a practically indestructible chair. It can deal with bad weather and is not warp, rust, rot, dent or peel. It can be used as coffee table, dining table, its wheel-shape legs and natural carbonized wood color will be an addition in your garden, patio, outdoor party. Easy to assemble, all necessary hardware included.