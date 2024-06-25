image 1 of Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Garden
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Gardenimage 2 of Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Gardenimage 3 of Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Gardenimage 4 of Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Gardenimage 5 of Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Garden

Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Garden

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Garden
This patio table from Outsunny is perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Made from PE wicker in a soft grey tone, it is weather resistant and low maintenance, with an aluminium frame underneath for extra strength and stability. Sitting on the top, the large and sleek tempered glass panel provides plenty of room for keeping drinks, food and more. It is finished with adjustable pads on the feet to keep the table stable at all times.
Great for keeping drinks, food on for every dayFor use all-year-round and low maintenanceAluminium frame provides reliable support

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here