Outsunny Rattan End Table Side Coffee Desk Outdoor Patio Garden

This patio table from Outsunny is perfect for dining and relaxing outdoors. Made from PE wicker in a soft grey tone, it is weather resistant and low maintenance, with an aluminium frame underneath for extra strength and stability. Sitting on the top, the large and sleek tempered glass panel provides plenty of room for keeping drinks, food and more. It is finished with adjustable pads on the feet to keep the table stable at all times.