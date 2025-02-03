Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Square Rattan Coffee Table with Steel Frame Bistro

Outsunny Folding Square Rattan Coffee Table with Steel Frame Bistro

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.99

£18.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Outsunny Folding Square Rattan Coffee Table with Steel Frame Bistro
This square folding table from Outsunny is perfect for when you need more space both indoors and outdoors. With a powder coated steel frame for sturdiness and durability over the years, it features a PE Rattan top in a simple, pared back design, allowing it to withstand the rain and sun, as well as being easy to clean and maintain. It folding design means you can store it away when not needed and set it up in an instant when you do need it. It is ideal for when friends and family come over.
Weather resistant PE Rattan wicker topSturdy and foldable steel baseEasy to clean and maintain
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here