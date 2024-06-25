Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Hole

Create a simple yet inviting dining space on any deck or patio with this charming foldable garden table with parasol hole from Outsunny. The sturdy metal frame with non-slip foot pads is stable and designed to last for years, and is foldable to compact size for space-saving storage. Featuring a tempered glass tabletop with a parasol hole in the middle to bring a sleek feeling and cool shade. Add enduring beauty and grace to your environment with this garden dining table of outdoor living space.