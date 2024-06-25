Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Hole
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Holeimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Holeimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Holeimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Holeimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Hole

Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Hole

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£66.99

£66.99/each

Outsunny Folding Rectangular Garden Dining Table for 6 with Hole
Create a simple yet inviting dining space on any deck or patio with this charmingfoldable garden table with parasol hole from Outsunny. The sturdy metal frame with non-slip foot pads is stable and designed to last for years, and is foldable to compact size for space-saving storage. Featuring a tempered glass tabletop with a parasol hole in the middle to bring a sleek feeling and cool shade. Add enduring beauty and grace to your environment with this garden dining table of outdoor living space.
The outside table is easy to cleanNo assembly requiredAnti-slip foot pads for stable standing

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here