Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seat
image 1 of Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seatimage 2 of Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seatimage 3 of Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seatimage 4 of Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seatimage 5 of Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seat

Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£280.99

£280.99/each

Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set with Breathable Mesh Seat
This Outsunny patio table and chairs set is made to socialise with friends. The frames of the chairs and matching table are made from powder coated steel and aluminium: strong and supportive. The mesh panels on the chair are breathable - ventilation on hot days. A set for this season and beyond.
Seven-piece dining set with six chairsPowder coated steel pieces are strong and supportBreathable mesh fabric for ventilation

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here