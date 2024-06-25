Outsunny Metal Garden Dining Table Outdoor Patio with Glass, Hole

Effortlessly complement your outdoor set-up with this garden table with parasol hole from Outsunny. A versatile design, which blends itself in with a large variety of garden dining sets, it uses thick metal for the smoothly curved frame for a stable structure, with four evenly spaced legs to provide balance when in use. Aquatex glass covers the whole of the top, with a hole in the middle to place a sun umbrella for protective shade. A modern way to charm your guests when they visit.