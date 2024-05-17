Outsunny Outdoor Round Dining Table Tempered Glass Top with Parasol Hole

Look to this Outsunny bistro table for a stylish addition to your garden and outdoor dining area. Made from powder coated steel for strength and durability, the tempered glass top adds a beautiful touch that easy to clean and maintain. In the centre, the parasol hole allows you to put up a sun umbrella if you wish and it is kept steady with the four robust and sturdy legs. Simply add some chairs for the perfect early morning coffee and breakfast spot.