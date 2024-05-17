Outsunny Square Patio Table, Tempered Glass Top Garden Dining Table

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Create a simple yet inviting dining/holding space outdoors, thanks to this Outsunny square table. The steel frame creates a strong structure, with the long legs keeping balance at all angles. Fitted with a tempered glass table top for a solid holding place, it features a middle hole to place and hold a parasol: your market umbrella will keep you shielded from the sun so you can enjoy outdoors for longer. A stylish duo design made for the seasons ahead.

Create a simple yet inviting dining/holding space outdoors, thanks to this Outsunny square table. The steel frame creates a strong structure, with the long legs keeping balance at all angles. Fitted with a tempered glass table top for a solid holding place, it features a middle hole to place and hold a parasol: your market umbrella will keep you shielded from the sun so you can enjoy outdoors for longer. A stylish duo design made for the seasons ahead.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.