Outsunny 5 PCS Patio PE Rattan Dining Set Garden Furniture Set

Gathering guests around this season, and beyond, don't come as stylish as this. The garden sofa dining set pairs a sleek glass-top table with on-trend mixed grey rattan for a welcome addition to your garden and outdoor areas. Comes with four armrest chairs, each with a padded seat cushion for comfort and high back and armrests for support. The middle hole in the table of the rattan garden dining set offers a place for a parasol to keep you safely shaded. Relax in comfort and style with Outsunny.