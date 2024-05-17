Outsunny 5 Piece Garden Dining Set, Outdoor Table and 4 Chairs, Grey

Enjoying weekend brunches, evening dinners outside - thanks to this Outsunny dining set. Comes one sqare dining table and four matching chairs for you and others to gathering around. Powder coated steel frames mean strong pieces. The 5mm tempered glass top on the table means a sleek look and safe surface to dine from.