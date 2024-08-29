Outsunny 5 Pieces Rattan Garden Furniture Sofa Set with Table Chair Foot

This Outsunny 5 piece garden dining furniture is an ideal solution for a small garden, patio or conservatory. Comes complete with 2 chairs, 2 footstools and a table, ideal for any outdoor setting. The rattan corner sofa dining set is made from a steel frame construction and covered with PE Rattan weave, this corner rattan dining set will look perfect in any decoration. The garden sofa dining set also has the ability for the chairs and stools to be stored under the table when not in use.