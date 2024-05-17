Outsunny Patio Furniture Set, Garden Set with Table, Foldable Chairs

This outdoor furniture set from Outsunny is a four piece of decor in any corner of any room in your home. Made of a steel frame and wrapped breathable mesh fabric ensures lasting durability. The table has tempered glass for stable refreshment placement and the thick padded cushions and backrests offer optimal comfort. The Outsunny 4 piece garden furniture set is essential for any garden or patio setting to complete a look in comfort and style.