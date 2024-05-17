Outsunny 4 Seater Rattan Garden Furniture Set with Glass Tabletop - Grey

This Outsunny four-seater outdoor dining set is for every garden and patio. Four rattan-seated chairs and table is great for you and your favourite people to sit together. The glass-top of the table can be wiped clean quickly: a safe dining surface. Galvanised steel frames for strength. Plastic wicker woven into a rattan design: an on-trend garden look, for this season and beyond.