Outsunny 7 Piece Garden Dining Set, Outdoor Table and 6 Chair

Whether it's for enjoying your weekend brunch, evening dinner or catching up with friends as the evening winds down, let this garden dining set from Outsunny be the place to do it all from. Using aluminium for the frames of the six chairs and matching tall table, each piece is tough and sturdy, with texteline fabric on the chairs to allow your skin to breathe and for you to sit comfortably. A great all-rounder that's perfect for the summer days and nights.