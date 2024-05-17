Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofa
image 1 of Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofaimage 2 of Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofaimage 3 of Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofaimage 4 of Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofaimage 5 of Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofa

Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofa

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£649.99

£649.99/each

Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofa
The nine-piece rattan garden dining set from Outsunny creates an inviting setting, ideal for garden and other outdoor areas. Using rust-resistant metal for a solid frame, PE wicker of the rattan cube dining sets is woven around for extra durability and weather resistance. The tempered glass table top of the corner rattan dining set is super easy to clean and adds a sophisticated look, with a handy parasol hole to keep you protected against the sun. Family get-togethers never looked so stylish.
Includes four lower chairs, four higher chairs and a large tableA thick and flat surface ideal for diningAdds a sleek touch and can be easily cleaned

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here