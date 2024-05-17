Outsunny Patio 9 PCs Rattan Dining Table Set Garden Wicker Cube Sofa

The nine-piece rattan garden dining set from Outsunny creates an inviting setting, ideal for garden and other outdoor areas. Using rust-resistant metal for a solid frame, PE wicker of the rattan cube dining sets is woven around for extra durability and weather resistance. The tempered glass table top of the corner rattan dining set is super easy to clean and adds a sophisticated look, with a handy parasol hole to keep you protected against the sun. Family get-togethers never looked so stylish.