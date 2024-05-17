Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Texteline

Enjoy your socialising time outdoors comfortably - look to this garden table and chairs set from Outsunny. Comes with four padded armchairs and a tempered glass-top table. Steel frames make each piece strong. High backs and armrests on the chairs for support, with a padded seat for comfort. The table is fitted with a tempered glass tabletop - comes with a middle hole to hold a parasol umbrella in place (Diameter.38mm sized pole).