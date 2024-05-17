Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Texteline
image 1 of Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Textelineimage 2 of Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Textelineimage 3 of Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Textelineimage 4 of Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Textelineimage 5 of Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Texteline

Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Texteline

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£270.99

£270.99/each

Outsunny Garden Dining Set, Glass Table with Umbrella Hole & Texteline
Enjoy your socialising time outdoors comfortably - look to this garden table and chairs set from Outsunny. Comes with four padded armchairs and a tempered glass-top table. Steel frames make each piece strong. High backs and armrests on the chairs for support, with a padded seat for comfort. The table is fitted with a tempered glass tabletop - comes with a middle hole to hold a parasol umbrella in place (Diameter.38mm sized pole).
Five-piece set: four chairs and dining table;Strong steel frames, with tempered glass tops;Table middle with an umbrella hole;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here