Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Set

This deluxe 7piece rattan dining set is a great addition to patio or garden, made with high quality PE rattan and durable steel construction for sturdiness and long lasting. It also comes complete with a 5mm thick tempered glass for the table top, so you can use on a daily basis. It is easy to maintain and keep clean using a damp cloth.