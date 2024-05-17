Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Set
image 1 of Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Setimage 2 of Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Setimage 3 of Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Setimage 4 of Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Setimage 5 of Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Set

Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£423.99

£423.99/each

Outsunny 7pc Outsunny Outdoor Dining Rattan Garden Furniture Set
This deluxe 7piece rattan dining set is a great addition to patio or garden, made with high quality PE rattan and durable steel construction for sturdiness and long lasting. It also comes complete with a 5mm thick tempered glass for the table top, so you can use on a daily basis. It is easy to maintain and keep clean using a damp cloth.
Consisted of 1 table and 6 chairsGalvanised for extra strength, resistance to rustPE wicker making it sturdy

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here