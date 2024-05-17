Outsunny 7 PCS Patio Rattan Dining Set with Tempered Glass Table

This Outsunny corner dining table set is the perfect backdrop to all your outdoor dining times. Stylish and comfortable - what's not to like? The rattan corner sofa dining set comes with six large armed chairs and a high-rise table - so you can seat plenty of people at once, eating and drinking at a comfortable level. The aluminium frames of rattan garden dining set are strong, with plastic wicker for durability, whilst creating a garden-ready look. Complete with seat and back cushions.