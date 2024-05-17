Outsunny Kids Foldable Four-Piece Garden Set with Table Chairs Brown

Kids will have their own space outside to play, eat and relax, thanks to this Outsunny garden set. There are two chairs included, so they can have fun and enjoy games with a friend, whilst the adjustable umbrella provides shade for those extra hot days. Its cool monkey design creates a fun and vibrant atmosphere that children will love. The umbrella and chairs are foldable, so they can easily be stored away without taking up much space.