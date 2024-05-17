image 1 of Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Years
image 1 of Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Yearsimage 2 of Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Yearsimage 3 of Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Yearsimage 4 of Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Yearsimage 5 of Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Years

Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Years

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Years
Experience endless possibilities with the Outsunny kids picnic bench. Colourful and vibrant, it includes a table and two benches - a wonderful play area that sits two, so they can enjoy playing with friends or siblings. Crafted from strong fir wood for stability, it safely supports your little ones. Finished with a removable umbrella, providing cool shade during hot summer days. A fun and vibrant bench set, designed to elevate outdoor fun and create cherished childhood memories.
Umbrella is removableSuitable for two kidsMade with solid fir wood

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here