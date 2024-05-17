Outsunny Kids Table and Chair Set Removable Parasol for Ages 3-6 Years

Experience endless possibilities with the Outsunny kids picnic bench. Colourful and vibrant, it includes a table and two benches - a wonderful play area that sits two, so they can enjoy playing with friends or siblings. Crafted from strong fir wood for stability, it safely supports your little ones. Finished with a removable umbrella, providing cool shade during hot summer days. A fun and vibrant bench set, designed to elevate outdoor fun and create cherished childhood memories.