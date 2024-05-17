Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairs
image 1 of Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairsimage 2 of Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairsimage 3 of Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairsimage 4 of Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairsimage 5 of Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairs

Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£570.99

£570.99/each

Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairs
Use these fashionable garden table and chairs to create a warm and convenient dining space in the outdoor garden. The aluminium frame is sturdy and also lightweight and can be used for a long time. The tempered glass tabletop can save you a lot of cleaning time. The 8 seater garden table set can seat up to eight people, providing a comfortable place for your outdoor dining. Come and have this garden patio set, enjoy the outdoor fun with family and friends.
9 piece patio dining furniture seats 8 peopleStrong and lightweight Aluminium structureEasy-to-clean tempered glass tabletop

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here