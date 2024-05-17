Outsunny 8 Seater Aluminium Garden Dining Cube Set with 4 Chairs

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Use these fashionable garden table and chairs to create a warm and convenient dining space in the outdoor garden. The aluminium frame is sturdy and also lightweight and can be used for a long time. The tempered glass tabletop can save you a lot of cleaning time. The 8 seater garden table set can seat up to eight people, providing a comfortable place for your outdoor dining. Come and have this garden patio set, enjoy the outdoor fun with family and friends.

Use these fashionable garden table and chairs to create a warm and convenient dining space in the outdoor garden. The aluminium frame is sturdy and also lightweight and can be used for a long time. The tempered glass tabletop can save you a lot of cleaning time. The 8 seater garden table set can seat up to eight people, providing a comfortable place for your outdoor dining. Come and have this garden patio set, enjoy the outdoor fun with family and friends.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.